ITANAGAR, Sep 23: The national highway 415 was blocked for around three hours here on Wednesday after a massive landslide took place in between Itanagar and Hollongi.

Highway Executive Engineer Nani That informed that the road was blocked due to a massive landslide near ‘6 KM’ from Hollongi check gate towards Chimpu. Accordingly, tools and machinery were arranged and the road was reopened and the traffic movement was restored at around 11.45 AM.