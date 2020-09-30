CoSAAP mourns demise of DFO, seeks govt appointment on compassionate grounds

ITANAGAR, Sep 29: The Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) has deeply mourned the untimely demise of former divisional forest officer (DFO) Tasso Sira, who passed away on 28 September, and appealed to the state government to provide a government job to a member of the deceased’s family on compassionate grounds.

Born in 1962 in Hari village in Lower Subansiri district, Sira had joined state government service in 1985 as a range forest officer.

He was under transfer from the Banderdewa forest division to the Sagalee forest division as DFO at the time of his passing.

He is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters.

The CoSAAP appealed to the state government, particularly the environment & forests department, to provide “immediate relief services, including providing a compassionate appointment in the government to the bereaved family member of late Sira.”

The organization conveyed its deepest condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.