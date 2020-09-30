Four IAS, seven IPS officers posted to Delhi

ITANAGAR, Sep 29: Four IAS officers and seven IPS officers of the joint AGMUT cadre currently serving in the state have been transferred to Delhi, as per an order issued on Tuesday.

The IAS officers are Himanshu Gupta, Sonal Swaroop, Prince Dhawan and Cheshta Yadav. All four have been posted to Delhi. Gupta was serving as planning and IPR secretary, while Swaroop was the NHM mission director, Dhawan was the Lohit deputy commissioner, and Yadav was serving as the Longding deputy commissioner.

IAS officers Ajay Chagti, Ajay Kumar Bisht and Anil Kumar Singh from Delhi, and Sachin Rana from Chandigarh will be posted to the state.

Among the IPS officers currently serving in the state, Shweta Chauhan, Pranav Tayal, Sanjay Kumar Sain, Guriqbal Singh Sidhu, Vikas Kumar, Prashant Priya Gautam and Surendra Choudhary will be posted to Delhi.

They will be relieved by seven other IPS officers from Delhi: Rohit Rajbir Singh, Vikram Harimohan Meena, Sanjay Bhatia, Satya Vir Katara, Dinesh Kumar Gupta, Rajender Singh Sagar, and Rakesh Kumar.

“The officers concerned are to be relieved immediately to enable them to join their new assignment,” the order read.