Meeting held to discuss damages to crops, relief for affected families

LEMMI, Sep 29: Matters related to damages caused to agriculture and horticulture crops were discussed during a district executive committee meeting chaired by Pakke-Kessang DC Gautam Hazarika here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, which was attended by all the HoDs, DPO (DM) Karan Kholie tabled the pending cases of all the crop damage reports received from the horticulture and agriculture departments, as submitted by the farmers. He also presented the FDR/estimates submitted by various line departments for scrutiny and recommendation prior to submission to the chief engineers concerned.

It was decided that the families whose crops and houses were damaged due to natural calamities would receive adequate relief from the government.

The DC informed the participants about the latest norms and procedure for submitting damage reports and preparing the FDR estimate on natural calamities.

The DC also suggested that “if there is any individual report for FDR, one should apply to the office of the deputy commissioner, and after examining the genuineness, it will be forwarded to the concerned executing agency/departments for physical verification and preparation of estimates for further consideration in the DEC meeting.”

The Khellong forest division DFO suggested obtaining proper forest clearance before executing schemes by the departments concerned. He informed that some executing agencies have already initiated works like construction of road in the reserve forest area, which he said is objectionable. (DIPRO)