ITANAGAR, Sep 29: Former IAS officer Marnya Ete has been appointed as the chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission (APPEIRC) by the state government.

Besides serving as deputy commissioner of various districts and as commissioner of several departments, Ete has served as secretary-cum-managing director of the Lakshadweep Development Corporation Ltd (2009-2011), and briefly served as inspector general of prisons.