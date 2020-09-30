Two Covid-related casualties in two days

ITANAGAR, Sep 29: The state recorded its 16th Covid-related casualty on Tuesday, along with a total of 9,553 positive cases.

A 53-year-old CRF patient had arrived for dialysis at the TRIHMS on Tuesday morning. After testing positive for Covid-19, he was being prepared to be shifted to the dedicated Covid hospital in Chimpu but passed away at around 10:50 am, the health department informed.

On Monday, the state had recorded its highest 329 cases.

On Tuesday, the state recorded 221 cases. This is the third instance of the state recording 221 cases. Earlier, the same number was recorded on 8 and 16 September.

Of the total cases detected, 43 are symptomatic.

In the Itanagar capital region (ICR), 96 cases were detected. Of these, 36 were reported from the flu clinic at the TRIHMS, 19 from the paid quarantine testing centre in Itanagar, 14 from the flu clinic at the RKMH, nine from the testing centre at the SQF in Lekhi, seven from Frontier Pvt Lab in Naharlagun, six from the testing centre of the Covid care centre in zoo area, four from the Banderdewa check gate, and one in the NDRF.

All 20 cases in Upper Subansiri were reported from the flu clinic at the district hospital in Daporijo. West Siang reported 12 cases among primary contacts, while six others are returnees from the ICR, and one was reported from the flu clinic at the general hospital in Aalo.

All 13 cases in Lower Siang are primary contacts of a positive case detected earlier.

Meanwhile, 151 people were discharged on the day. (See full bulletin)

Currently, there are 2,794 active cases, of whom 1,708 people are in home isolation and 1,086 are in government-run hospitals and care centres.

The state has reported a total of 9,553 Covid-19 cases till date.