IMA-AP expresses dismay at allegations against doc, APSCW takes suo moto cognizance of death of pregnant woman

ITANAGAR, Sep 29: The Indian Medical Association’s Arunachal chapter (IMA-AP) has expressed “deep anguish and utter dismay over the allegation levelled against obstetrics and gynaecology doctor Posting Bayang by the aggrieved party on social media.”

While the IMA-AP said that it deeply mourned the loss of three precious lives – a pregnant woman with her twin unborn children – for want of proper medical attention in the hospitals of the twin capital, it also stood in support of Dr Bayang.

“The IMA-AP strongly stands in support of Dr Posting Bayang, one of the senior most and reputed obstetrics and gynaecology doctors of the state, who has been accused of medical negligence by the aggrieved party.”

“The said doctor in his press briefing has clearly narrated about the sequence of events that unfolded on that fateful day. With the gynaecology department of the RKMH temporarily closed for 24 hours, the said doctor coordinated with colleagues of Heema and TRIHMS for her admission as she required a multidisciplinary approach. The same was communicated properly to the patient party also,” the IMA-AP said.

It further informed that each hospital follows the laid down protocols with respect to the Covid-19 pandemic and “all have to adhere to it for the safety of healthcare workers and other patients.”

“Many doctors and other healthcare workers have turned positive taking care of their patients in their respective hospitals,” the association said, and appealed to the public to be empathetic towards the medical community.

It also urged the media, especially the electronic media, to “exhibit unbiased and responsible journalism.”

“Media trial in a public forum or social media platform of the medical fraternity in general and a senior, hardworking doctor of such repute and status is uncalled for. Without knowing the truth, labelling someone as negligent is really demoralizing,” it said.

Meanwhile, taking suo moto cognizance of the death of a pregnant woman and her two unborn children due to alleged medical negligence in a hospital in the Itanagar capital region (ICR), the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) has sought the status report of the case from the ICR SP “to investigate the medical negligence of the concerned doctor.”

In a press release, the APSCW on Tuesday also requested the Arunachal Pradesh Medical Council to take steps to ensure that such incidents do not recur, and to conduct an inquiry into the incident as per the rules and guidelines of the council.

“There were numerous cases regarding medical negligence towards maternity care during pregnancy and child birth in various hospitals of the state,” the commission observed, and appealed to the state government to frame proper guidelines for the safety of pregnant women and their unborn children.

APSCW Chairperson Radhilu Chai Techi stated in the release that the commission has already recommended to the government to establish maternity hospitals with high-tech facilities in the ICR and all the district headquarters.