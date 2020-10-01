Covid-19 positive pregnant woman delivers healthy baby

AALO, Sep 30: A pregnant Covid-19 positive woman delivered a healthy baby at the general hospital here in West Siang district on Tuesday last.

A team comprising Dr J Kayi, anaesthetist Dr T Paser, staff nurse L Pasi and attendants IB Limbu and Rita Ado helped in the safe delivery of the baby.

Both the mother and baby are in good health.

The baby has tested Covid-19 negative and is being looked after by relatives. The baby’s mother however, has been isolated to a care centre.

The OT was later closed for two days i.e, on 29 and 30 September for fumigation and sanitization.

Medical sources further disclosed that the department is planning to set up a designated Covid-19 operation theatre at the DCHC block in a few days. (DIPRO)