Vocational teachers seek salary hike at par with general teachers

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Sep 30: The All Arunachal Vocational Education Teacher Association (AAVETA) has sought a 22 percent hike in salary at par with other general teachers within 10 days’ time.

Demanding that the state government take an initiative towards their demand, the association said that it would resort to a democratic form of movement if the government failed to address its demand within 10 days time.

Addressing a press conference at the press club here, AAVETA president Chape Nilling said that their demand for salary hike is not new and was placed in 2018, but is yet to be approved by the state government.

He claimed that the special secretary of education had raised the issue of salary hike with the state government via an education department order (dated July 15 2018), but “the finance department turned down the proposal citing lack of funds.”

According to Nilling, the average monthly salary of a laboratory assistant/ resource person is Rs 15,000, while teachers teaching tourism and information technology receive Rs 25,000 per month.

“The salary we are receiving is meagre and needs to be revised considering the duties we are rendering for the development of education in the state,” Nilling said.

There are 297 vocational teachers, including laboratory assistants/resource persons serving in more than 200 higher secondary schools across the state.