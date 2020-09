BOMDILA, Sep 30: The district level core committee on ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat Campaign’ at its meeting in the West Kameng DC’s conference hall on Wednesday selected ‘master volunteers’ to carry out massive awareness and outreach services on the campaign.

The meeting also decided to form sub-divisional, circle and village level committees with inclusion of members from CBOs and NGOs to start the campaign to curb emerging addiction of narcotics, including alcoholism and tobacco consumption. (DIPRO)