Narcotic drugs awareness camp held at Bizari

[ Karyir Riba ]

BIZARI, Sep 30: The Bizari unit of the Adi Bane Kebang women’s wing, in collaboration with the Bizari Women Self Help Group (SHG) conducted an awareness camp on narcotic drugs for the villagers here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Tuesday.

During the campaign, the villagers were acquainted with the dos & don’ts with regards to drug abuse, and serious consequences of drug addiction.

The resource persons in the camp informed that as per their survey report, marijuana crop cultivation is highly rampant at Bizari village, “which seems to be unknown to the local administration.”

Reportedly, an estimated 20 to 30 hectares of land in the area is used for ganja/ opium cultivation.

The ABK WW, in coordination with the SHG Bizari village, took the initiative to completely destroy the standing marijuana crops cultivated at Bizari village, with the help of law enforcement authority.

The programme was presided over by ABK WW Bizari unit president Aikon Damin, in attendance of the Idu-Adi community gaon burahs, former PRI members, Banggo secretary, local youths as well as other villagers of the area.