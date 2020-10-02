NHM to reissue recruitment order for nursing officers, cancels 50 posts

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Oct 1: Following the recommendation of the five-member inquiry committee led by Joint Health Secretary Mamta Riba on 7 September, National Health Mission (NHM) Director Sonal Swaroop on Wednesday issued a cancellation order against the recruitment of 50 nursing officers.

The NHM director in an order said the notice for reexamination would be issued shortly.

The NHM had floated an advertisement for the posts of 50 nursing officers on 17 June.

The written examination was conducted on 18 August. The result was declared on 24 August on the basis of merit, and the selected candidates were directed to come with their original documents on 1 September for verification before issuing of their appointment orders.

However, just three days after the declaration of the result, the Papum Pare district unit of the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) alleged that there were gross irregularities and anomalies during the examination, and demanded re-advertisement of the posts and re-conducting of the examination in a fair and transparent manner.

When contacted, Health Secretary P Parthiban said that, based on the inquiry committee report, the government has directed that reexamination for the posts of nursing officers be held.

He also informed that the government has directed the department to “explore online mode of examination.”