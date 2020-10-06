Augment state’s tax collection: DCM

ITANAGAR, Oct 5: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has directed the state’s tax & excise and narcotics department to “further increase its efforts and put its best foot forward to augment the state’s tax collection.”

The DCM’s direction came following his participation in the 42nd GST Council meeting held on Monday through videoconference. The meeting was chaired by union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

During the meeting, Mein put forth the views of Arunachal with regard to the modalities of funding the shortfall in compensation cess. He supported the proposal put forth by the government of India and chose Option 1 for borrowing funds to meet the shortfall of compensation cess.

It is noteworthy that Arunachal has not been eligible for GST compensation as the GST collections of the state have steadily been above the threshold of protected revenue. (DCM’s PR Cell)