PANGIN, Oct 5: Lelek Point near Rottung village on the Pangin-Pasighat road, which serves as the lifeline to Siang, West Siang, Upper Siang and Shi-Yomi districts, is in shambles.

Renovated by the highway department in 2019, this portion of the Trans-Arunachal Highway was heavily damaged during the monsoon this year.

“Though the landslide zone is currently open for traffic movement, it is very difficult for heavy motor vehicles to cross the point,” commuters informed.