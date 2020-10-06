Knitting masters being trained on computerized knitting machines

BOMDILA, Oct 5: Ten knitting masters from Shi-Yomi, West Siang, Leparada, Lower Siang and Tawang districts will undergo training on power-operated, fully automatic computerized knitting machines, under the tutelage of an expert ‘master trainer-cum-technician’ from Ludhiana, Punjab.

West Kameng DC Karma Leki inaugurated the in-service training programme for the first batch of knitting masters at the crafts centre here. The master trainer will introduce the knitters of the state to new technologies in the knitting sector for higher production and sustainable development of the knitting units in all the districts of the state in cohesive, self-managing and socioeconomic units.

All the knitting masters under the department of textile & handicrafts will be trained in phases during this month-long programme. They will, in turn, impart training to the trainees of the crafts centre in their respective districts. (DIPRO)