APCS officer Lui Shiba gave away a cheque for Rs 12,000 to Wakro (Lohit)-based Anu Shiksha Seva Trust (ASSET) to support the education of a girl child as part of the Beena Ghose Roy (BGR) scheme. The ASSET thanked Sau Prabha Prakash Khandekar of Nagpur for financially supporting the BGR scheme of the ASSET. Shiba lauded the scheme, which is dedicated to support the education of students and serve the aged.