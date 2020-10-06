Swachhta Pakhwada observed

ITANAGAR, Oct 5: The North-East Regional Centre (NERC) of the GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment here observed the Swachhta Pakhwada from 18 September to 2 October by conducting various programmes, mainly through online platforms, due to the prevailing pandemic situation.

A short documentary summarizing the swachhta activities carried out by the NERC since 2016 has been prepared and widely circulated through various media platforms, including Arunachal24.in (Facebook page), Twitter, and different relevant WhatsApp groups.

The NERC said it hopes that the citizens of the state have benefitted through the NERC’s contribution towards the mission and would carry forward the message to a larger section of the society in words and action.