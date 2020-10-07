AARGU celebrates alumni day

RONO HILLS, Oct 6: The Alumni Association of Rajiv Gandhi University (AARGU) celebrated its second annual day through Google Meet on Tuesday.

RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Kushwaha in his address underlined “the contributions of many notable alumni in various universities in India and international,” and agreed to “shoulder all possible support for the growth of alumni factor in the university.”

RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam stressed the importance of the alumni in the overall growth of the university. He expressed hope that the alumni’s activities would be “taken to new better heights.”

Pasighat Sessions Court Judge and RGU alumnus Budi Habung spoke on the theme, ‘Customary practices in tribal societies of Arunachal Pradesh: Its relevance to present time’.

AARGU president Dr Nani T Jose briefed the gathering on the objective of the celebration, while alumni affairs secretary Solung Sonam presented a brief report on the activities of the association.

The report included the recent approval and establishment of an alumni affairs cell under the university administration; a plan for “bridging the gap programme between notable alumni and the current students”; maintenance of alumni database and networking; scholarships and endowment funding; and other social initiatives.

AARGU vice president Dr David Pertin also spoke.