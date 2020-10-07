DGP requests APPSC to speed up recruitment of SIs

ITANAGAR, Oct 6: Director General of Police (DGP) RP Upadhyaya has requested the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) to speed up the process of recruitment of sub-inspectors (SI).

Speaking to the press here on Tuesday, the DGP informed that the state police are facing acute shortage of officers due to the delay in conducting the recruitment of SIs.

“175 posts of SIs are lying vacant. We have written several times to the APPSC to hasten the recruitment process. Even the chief minister on several occasions appealed to the commission to speed up the recruitment process. Once the recruitment of SIs is done, we will be in a better position. Until recruitment is done, the problem will persist,” said Upadhyaya.

On the issue of the Itanagar capital region (ICR) being the worst affected by shortage of manpower, he said the state government is aware of the situation.

“Police officers are working in double shifts in the ICR. But we cannot withdraw officers from other districts and post in the ICR. It will again create problem in the districts. Every part of the state is important for us. Therefore, the APPSC should conduct recruitment of SIs at the earliest and help the state police,” the DGP said.

ICR SP Tumme Amo also informed the media that the capital police are facing massive shortage of manpower.

“We don’t have enough officers and constables. Our seniors, including the DGP, are very much aware of the situation. The APPSC and the APSSB should conduct speedy recruitment of SIs and constables to ease the problem,” said Amo.

He said that, as per data, the maximum number of crimes take place in the ICR. “Law and order is a very critical issue for the capital complex. The population is very big and most of them are floating population. At least 25 percent of the law and order problems in the state are reported from the ICR, as per the data. Therefore we should at least get 20 percent of the strength of the state police here,” the SP said.