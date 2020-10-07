Orgs extend condolences on Jamikham’s demise

ITANAGAR, Oct 6: The Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum (AITF) and the Arunachal Pradesh Tour Operator Association (APTOA) have expressed shock and sadness at the untimely demise of Tingkap Jamikham, who passed away at the dedicated Covid hospital in Chimpu on 5 October.

He was reportedly on ventilation since 29 September.

Jamikham was serving as a junior engineer (JE) in the hydropower development department. He was also the AITF’s assistant finance secretary and advisor to the Wancho Cultural Society. He had also served as president of the Wancho Students’ Union from 2001 to 2003.

Born in 1971 in Hase Russa village in Longding district, Jamikham was a VKV Jairampur alumnus and graduated with a degree in electrical engineering from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

He is survived by his wife and one-year-old son.

“A man of multifaceted personality and asset of the state, he became one of the most active and regular participants in working for the development of the indigenous people of Arunachal Pradesh as one of the central executive members of the AITF,” the AITF said in a condolence message, and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family.

Before joining as JE, Jamikham was also an active member of the APTOA, and immensely contributed towards the growth of the tourism industry in the state, particularly in eastern Arunachal.

The members of the APTOA expressed deep condolence over his demise and prayed to the almighty to give enough strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.