State records 20th Covid-19 casualty

ITANAGAR, Oct 6: The state recorded its 20th death by Covid-19 on Tuesday. A 47-year-old man passed away at 11:23 pm on Monday at the dedicated Covid hospital (DCH) in Chimpu due to acute respiratory distress syndrome, with Covid-19 as the antecedent cause.

As per health officials, he had a known case of hypertension and had tested positive for Covid-19. He was referred from the DCHC in Midpu to the DCH in Chimpu on 25 September.

The man was serving as a junior engineer in the hydropower department at the time of his demise. The body was handed over to the relatives in a body bag after sanitization, as per the SOP. Counselling for proper handling was also given to the relatives, health officials informed.

The state also recorded 222 cases of Covid-19, with 43 symptomatic cases.

Of the 90 cases detected in the Itanagar capital region (ICR), 25 were reported from the flu clinic at the TRIHMS, 13 from the flu clinic at Niba Hospital, 12 from the paid quarantine testing centre in Itanagar, 12 from the flu clinic at the RKMH, nine from the Banderdewa check gate, seven from the CCC in the zoo area, six from the flu clinic at Heema Hospital, and three from Frontier Diagnostic Pvt Lab. Two cases were reported in the NDRF, and one from the testing centre at the state quarantine facility in Lekhi.

This was followed by Changlang with 28 cases and West Siang with 23 cases.

In Changlang, 22 cases were detected from Kharsang township, five from Changlang township and one from the check gate.

All 23 cases in West Siang are primary contacts.

Meanwhile, 189 people were declared recovered or discharged on the day.

There are currently 3,022 active cases, of whom 2,163 are in home isolation and 859 are in government-run care centres or hospitals.

As of 6 October, the state has recorded 11,007 cases of Covid-19.