DA working on traffic decongestion plan

ITANAGAR, Oct 7: Capital Deputy Commissioner Komkar Dullom said the administration is working on a plan to decongest areas that witness heavy traffic.

Talking to the press here on Wednesday, he said “the administration has identified certain areas and is working out a plan to decongest.”

“We will start the work on a pilot basis on the stretch between RKM Hospital and Nirvachan Bhawan in Itanagar. Parking will be regulated to keep the highway free. Before starting, we will carry out an awareness campaign and educate the masses,” said the DC.

He also said that once the rain stops, the pace of construction of the four-lane highway will pick up.

“All the vehicles, especially the damaged ones parked along highways and sector roads, should be removed by the owners within the next two weeks. Also, once highway work starts, no vehicles will be allowed to park on the NH 415 during night time,” the DC said.

Seeking the cooperation of the people in improving traffic problems in the capital, the DC said, “The citizens also have to improve their traffic sense. The twin capital is a city now and people will have to have certain traffic sense. Traffic can be managed if everyone follows traffic rules.”