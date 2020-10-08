Tirap SP seeks AOWA’s cooperation

KHONSA, Oct 7: Tirap SP Kardak Riba has called upon the newly elected executive members of the All Ollo Welfare Association (AOWA) to work selflessly for the wellbeing of the society.

Interacting with the AOWA executives, who called on him on Wednesday, Riba appealed to them to help the police department and various security agencies to maintain peace in Lazu area.

“The Ollo people living along the Indo-Myanmar border must be the torchbearers and the first line of defence for the country and also should act as the eyes and ears of the government in the border areas,” the SP said.

SP Tirap also appealed all the unemployed youths to explore the possibilities of joining the Arunachal Pradesh Police.

He assured the AOWA team that as part of police-public relation, the Tirap police will conduct pre-recruitment cum job awareness training programmes to equip the unemployed youths of the border area Lazu to face the recruitment exam confidently.

During the discussion, the AOWA team, headed by its president Jentoi Moinyak emphasized on curbing opium cultivation in Lazu area. They appealed to the SP to continue awareness programmes against drug and illegal opium cultivation.

The AOWA team also requested the SP to take up with the government to “provide alternative crops for cultivation in lieu of kaani/opium destruction for at least five years.” (DIPRO)