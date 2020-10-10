GoAP to resume issuing tourist ILPs

ITANAGAR, Oct 9: The state government has decided to allow the resumption of issuing tourist inner line permits (ILP) for pre-booked/package tours through Arunachal’s tour operators.

This was informed by Political Commissioner Kaling Tayeng in an order dated 7 October.

“The principal resident commissioner, New Delhi and the deputy resident commissioners of Guwahati/Mohanbari are allowed to issue tourist ILPs with effect from 15 October under strict compliance with the notification issued by the tourism department vide No TOU (DEV) 609/2020, dated 29 September, 2020,” the order read.