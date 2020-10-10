Selfless orgs need of the hour: DC

ITANAGAR, Oct 9: “Organizations which work without any expectation in return are the need of the hour as they can contribute their share along with the government for the overall development of the state,” said Itanagar Capital Region DC Komkar Dulom.

During a meeting with the volunteers of the Magic Club on Friday, the DC urged them to continue rendering selfless services to the society.

Speaking about the Hamara Arunachal Abhiyan, the DC asked them to “work for such initiative that foresees a dream to have a safe, clean, green, serene and self-reliant capital.”

Marking its 7th foundation year, the Magic Club handed over seven dustbins to the DC for use in the office premises.

The DC on his part handed over a certificate of appreciation to the Magic Club for its contribution in the fight against Covid-19 by helping the administration in distributing relief items to needy people.

Earlier in the day, the Magic Club distributed dustbins to the shopkeepers of Vivek Vihar area. (DIPRO)