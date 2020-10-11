239 Covid-19 cases on Saturday

ITANAGAR, Oct 10: The state recorded 239 cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, with the Itanagar capital region (ICR) continuing to top the tally with 89 cases.

Of the 89 cases in the ICR, 22 were reported from the flu clinic at the TRIHMS, two from other than the TRIHMS flu clinic, 14 from the paid quarantine testing centre in Itanagar, 10 from the testing centre at the CCC in the zoo area, 10 from the flu clinic at the RKMH, eight from the Banderdewa check gate, seven from the flu clinic at Heema Hospital, seven from the flu clinic at Niba Hospital, four from the testing centre at the SQF in Lekhi, four from Frontier Diagnostic Pvt Lab in Naharlagun and three from the testing centre of the UPHC in Rakap Colony in Naharlagun.

This was followed by Changlang with 36 cases, of which 18 were detected from Bordumsa, seven from Changlang, three from Kharsang, three from Jairampur and two from Miao. Two others are prisoners from the UTP cell in Changlang and the Miao jail, while one is from the Assam Rifles (Uttarakhand returnee).

Of the 34 cases detected in West Siang, 27 are primary contacts of positive cases detected earlier and seven are returnees from Assam, Bihar and the ICR.

Meanwhile, 158 people were declared recovered or were discharged on the day (See full bulletin.)

As of 10 October, the number of active cases stands at 2,940. The state has recorded 11,998 cases of Covid-19 to date.