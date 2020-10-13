APSCW condemns assault on woman in Changlang dist, demands fair investigation

ITANAGAR, Oct 12: Strongly condemning the reported assault on a woman from Deorigaon in Diyun circle of Changlang district, the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) has appealed to the district administration and the police there to conduct a free and fair investigation and book the culprits involved in the crime.

The commission had earlier received a written complaint letter from the Women Welfare Association of Narcotic Cell, Lekang, regarding the incident that took place in Deorigaon.

In a press release, APSCW Chairperson Radhilu Chai Techi commended the Changlang SP for arresting 15 accused involved in the incident.

“The SP has informed that investigation is on and assured to arrest the rest of the accused as early as possible,” the chairperson said, adding that a separate case of domestic violence is being filed under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, by the

victim against her husband and his family, in consultation with the APSCW and the Namsai CDPO.

The APSCW has also written to the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority to provide free legal aid to the victim.

Further, the commission appealed to social media users to refrain from circulating the video clip of the incident on social media as it comes under cyber crime.