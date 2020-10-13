Tezu ZGH gets new OT, telemedicine service

TEZU, Oct 12: A new operation theatre (OT) along with telemedicine service was inaugurated at the zonal general hospital (ZGH) here in Lohit district by Deputy Commissioner Prince Dhawan on Monday.

The new OT and telemedicine service have been funded under the Mukhya Mantri Rogi Kalyan Kosh 2018-19 and was executed by the rural works department (RWD) of Lohit district. The project has been successful due to the special initiative of the DC and DMO Dr S Chai Pul.

The new OT boasts of special features such as

air-conditioned rooms, separate waiting rooms and duty rooms for doctors and nurses, sterilization room, separate laundry and washing rooms with fully-equipped modern machines, separate male and female utility rooms, patient utility room, etc.

The new OT is two-bedded, where two operations can be done simultaneously. The washing room with its modern amenities is at par with the modular OT. The telemedicine service at the zonal general hospital has been connected with specialist doctors of TRIHMS.

Patients of nearby areas can now avail the services of specialist doctors through tele-consultation. Separate lease line internet connection for telemedicine service has been provided at the zonal general hospital.

The DMO also informed that the ICU telemedicine service shall begin shortly at the hospital. She said the district hospital was upgraded to a zonal general hospital in September 2014.

“It caters specially to gynaecology and obstetrics cases of neighbouring districts such as Anjaw, Namsai, Lower Dibang Valley and Changlang. The old OT was built in 1965 and was in a bad condition, and the new OT is a boon for the public of Lohit and neighbouring districts,” she said.

The DC dedicated the new OT and the telemedicine service to the residents of Lohit, and expressed hope that the people would greatly benefit from the services.

He also lauded the efforts of the RWD and the medical team for successful and timely completion of the project in the district.

SP DW Thongon, medical officials and HoDs were also present. (DIPRO)