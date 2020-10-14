Rebia exhorts people to protect environment

POMA, Oct 13: Rajya Sabha member Nabam Rebia on Tuesday exhorted the people of the state to take the responsibility of protecting and conserving forests, spring water, and all sources of water.

Addressing a community awareness and sensitization programme here in Papum Pare district, Rebia said: “The time has come and everyone has to wake up and work for conservation and protection of the environment and the flora and fauna.”

He assured to give all support in keeping the Papum and the Poma rivers and their banks clean and eco-friendly. On the demand of the public, he assured to provide a fund of Rs 50 lakhs for the construction of an auditorium for Khamir village.

Rebia urged the locals not to interfere in the developmental activities being carried out in the area by government departments, saying such works are in the interest of public service, “especially health, education, environment and forest and climate change and global warming.”

Papum Pare DC Pige Ligu, who also attended the function, said “conservation should be taken up as a movement” and urged the forest department to organize more such awareness programmes at the village level, “so that wild animals and environment can be protected.”

Soil & Water Conservation Director Joram Pupa, Environment & Conservation Director D Dohu Robin, scientist G Murtem, Dr Bhupen Mili, and the GBs and youth leaders of Poma also spoke.

The programme was organized by the environment & climate change directorate, in association with the directorate of soil & water conservation and the NABARD.

Later, farm tools and equipment were distributed among the coordinators, GBs and farmers.