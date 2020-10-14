Markets, offices in Khonsa, Deomali to be sanitized

KHONSA, Oct 13: The Tirap district administration has directed that all the market areas and government offices in Khonsa and Deomali be sanitized on 16 and 17 October.

During a coordination meeting of HoDs chaired DC Taro Mize here on Tuesday, it was further decided that, although movement of people in and around the markets and government offices will be restricted on the aforementioned dates, all government offices will remain open and vehicular movement will not be restricted.

The decision has been taken following discussions with administrative officers, the DMO, the SMO and the IDSP DSO, and based on a representation submitted by the All Tirap District Students’ Union. (DIPRO)