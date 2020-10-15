IPR officers call on Gupta before transfer

NAHARLAGUN, Oct 14: A team of officers from the department of information and public relations (IPR) called on IPR Secretary Himanshu Gupta in his office chamber here on Wednesday before he left to join his new place of posting in New Delhi.

The secretary, who is under transfer to the national capital, in his last formal meet, appreciated the IPR officers for cooperating with him during his tenure that resulted in the completion of the ‘Soochna Bhawan’ through gap-funding of rupees four core under the budget announcement.

Other publicity activities in the form of Arunachal Rising Campaign, Literary Festival, Film Festival, Public Relations Conclave, and Information Education Communication were launched successfully during his tenure as IPR special secretary and secretary thereafter, the IPR department informed.

Recently, a massive campaign was launched with the help of DIPROs to contain the Covid-19 pandemic through various social media platforms and the campaign is still underway.

Gupta also said that he would share responsibilities with department officers and render help whenever such an opportunity arises.

The officers conveyed good wishes of IPR Director Obang Tayeng, who was not able to join the team due to ill health.

The team of IPR officers was led by Director in-charge Dasher Teshi and joined by Deputy Director Denhang Bosai, PROs Marbang Ezing and Denga Bengia, PGO in-charge Manoj Bhattacharjee and cameraman Tao Tara. (DIPR)