DLSC selects beneficiaries under DDUSY

KHONSA, Oct 15: Nine beneficiaries under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Swalamban Yojana (DDUSY) 2020-21 were selected during a district level screening committee meeting here in Tirap district on Thursday.

DC Taro Mize asked the beneficiaries to have patience and cooperate with the bank in the matter of sanctioning loans under the scheme. Assuring that the administration would provide full support to the selected beneficiaries, he asked them to “come forward with strong determination to realize their dream projects.”

District Planning Officer LR Roy presented a brief on the DDUSY. (DIPRO)