Xwrmen Aloo celebrated

NAHARLAGUN, Oct 15: Xwrmen Aloo (Nyirmen festival), a popular merrymaking festival of the Galo community, was celebrated under the aegis of the Galo Welfare Society’s (GWS) women’s wing here in the capital region on Thursday.

GWS women’s wing president Mipu Sora Ori in her address said that, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, the GWS’ women’s wing has organized several programmes like mask-making and distribution in different parts of the Itanagar capital region, and actively coordinating in organizing a pan-Arunachal blood donation programme.

She said that, in order to show respect to the Covid-19 warriors, “a special contribution for special lunch could be organized for the doctors, nurses, technicians and supporting staff at the Covid care centre in Chimpu to mark Nyirmen Aloo this year.”

The event’s organizing secretary Bai Bam read out the mythology of Nyirmen Aloo.

“It is not only a festival but a way of life also,” Bam said.

GWS vice president (T&D) Dr Rime Ngulom Potom spoke about the activities taken up in developing a Galo stall. The stall’s designer, Jumpu Ronya Ete, was felicitated with a citation and a memento by GWS president Tanga Kena for her voluntary service.

Kena commended the affirmative actions taken up by GWS women’s wing towards popularizing the ‘Vocal for local’ initiative, and declared that a seed capital of Rs 10 lakhs has been earmarked from the GWS’ account for the women’s wing to start a multipurpose cooperative society for handholding SHGs of the Galo inhabited areas.

He declared that the stall has been set up by the Galo community to popularize local handloom and handicraft items.

GWS general secretary Gomar Basar said the Aatmanirbhar programme would primarily be a women’s movement. He informed that skill development programme in some trades for Galo youths and women have also been launched.

GWS vice president Mojum Bam suggested setting up a handloom exhibition next year. GWS advisor Jarjum Ete also shared her greetings and good wishes on the occasion.

GLDC chairman Dr Takop Zirdo declared the results of the online Galo folktales competition which was organized by the MPL Newslive YouTube channel under the sponsorship of the GWS.

From among the 117 participants in the competition, Dagi Ori won the first prize. Mogam Sora bagged the second prize, while Kirmin Doji stood third.