HM advocates early completion of NH 415

ITANAGAR, Oct 15: Emphasizing that completion of NH 415 should be a top priority, Home Minister Bamang Felix urged all the stakeholders to expedite the pending works, so that the project may be completed within the stipulated timeframe.

The minister said this on Thursday while taking stock of the work on NH 415 from Chandranagar to the Dree ground.

Felix, who has been entrusted with the responsibility of monitoring the work on NH 415, had discussions with ICR DC Komkar Dulom, the highway department authorities led by Chief Engineer Kuru Sera, representatives of the executing agency, TK Engineering, and ADM Talo Potom on the different aspects with regard to completion of the project.

Felix assured the highway department authorities that the shortcomings highlighted by them would be addressed.

He directed the departments concerned to work in coordination to ensure early completion of the highway. He also directed the team of TK Engineering to come to him with the detailed plan and proposal of the project for further discussion.

The home minister also sought cooperation from the residents of the ICR. Terming every individual a stakeholder, he urged them to cooperate with the administration for timely and hassle-free completion of the project.

Among others, ICR SP Jimmy Chiram accompanied the minister. (DIPRO)