Gov asks security forces to prepare foolproof mechanism against terrorism

ITANAGAR, Oct 15: Governor BD Mishra has asked the security forces to prepare a foolproof mechanism to address the issue of insurgency, which has been reported in the peripheral areas of the state.

Chairing a high-level security meeting along with Chief Minister Pema Khandu at the Raj Bhavan here, the governor said on Wednesday that the safety of every citizen and every inch of the land of the state is the top priority of the government.

“Focus must be on instilling a sense of security among the people and there should be healthy coordination among the armed forces and the state police for effective results,” he said.

Mishra emphasized on real-time sharing of information and regular meetings of field officers dealing with border security, an official communiquæcopy; said.

The governor also asked the officers of the forces to educate the people about the Covid-19 pandemic and encourage the people to wear mask, wash hands frequently and follow the social distancing norms.

He advised the state government to explore ways to motivate the local youths towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat programmes, skill development and entrepreneurship.

The chief minister said that protection of the people and their livelihood has been the main concern of the state government and it would take all measures to ensure it.

Earlier, Dimapur-based 3 Corps General Officer Commanding (GOC) Lt Gen RP Kalita and Arunachal DGP RP Upadhyaya briefed the meeting about the prevailing situation in Tirap, Longding and Changlang districts.

The officers shared their observations in the districts under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act, 1958, at the meeting.

IGP Dr Sagar Preet Hooda, IGP (Intelligence) HGS Dhaliwal, IGP (Law & Order) Chukhu Apa and ITBP IG (NE Frontier) Sanjeev Raina also attended the meeting and discussed the overall international border security scenario in the state, the communiquæcopy; added. (PTI)