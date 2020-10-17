CM, speaker mourn ex- min Tsering Tashi’s demise

ITANAGAR, Oct 16: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has deeply mourned the demise of former minister Tsering Tashi, who breathed his last on Thursday after a prolonged illness.

In his condolence message, Khandu wrote: “The news of the sad demise of late Tsering Tashi, former minister and a first generation leader, came as a shocker to me. Late Tsering Tashi was a living legend and inspiration to many.”

“An ardent advocate of unity in diversity, he constantly upheld the age-old good relations with all other communities,” Khandu recalled in his condolence message, and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family. He prayed to the Buddha to bestow strength on late Tashi’s family to bear the irreparable loss.

Legislative Assembly Speaker Pasang D Sona has also mourned Tashi’s demise, and described him as an experienced and committed leader who made important contributions towards the development of the state.

“In the demise of Tsering Tashi, the state has lost a prominent leader and a great Arunachalee citizen,” stated Sona, and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family. (CM’s PR Cell & Speaker’s PR Cell)