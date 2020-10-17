Ex-IMC councillor’s death mourned

ITANAGAR, Oct 16: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has expressed sorrow over the demise of former IMC councillor Tarh Kunia, who passed away in Naharlagun on 16 October.

Born on 11 February, 1974, in Hiya village in Nyapin circle of the then Subansiri district (now Kurung Kumey), “Kunia was a prominent social figure in Naharlagun who had always been in the forefront in the service of the helpless, downtrodden, marginalized and needy people,” the union stated in a condolence message.

As an AAPSU activist, Kunia had sustained bullet injuries caused by shots allegedly fired by CRPF personnel during the AAPSU led ‘anti-refugees movement’ in 1984 in Nyapin.

The AAPSU expressed its condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

The Arunachal Chamber of Commerce & Industries has also mourned the demise of Kunia, who was the chief auditor of the ACCI.

“His premature death is a great loss to the business community,” it said, and asked the business establishments in Naharlagun to observe shutter-down till 12 noon of Saturday.