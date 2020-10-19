55 Covid-19 cases reported, 237 recover

ITANAGAR, Oct 18: The state recorded 55 cases of Covid-19 and 237 recoveries on Sunday.

Fifteen of the total cases detected on Sunday are symptomatic.

Twenty-five cases were reported from the Itanagar capital region (ICR), of which eight were reported from the Hotel Donyi Polo Ashok testing centre, two from the flu clinic at the RKMH, four from the flu clinic at Heema Hospital, four from the flu clinic at the TRIHMS (other than flu clinic, TRIHMS – 1), three cases from the flu clinic at Niba Hospital and four cases from the Banderdewa check gate.

This was followed by West Siang with six of the total cases reported to be returnees from the ICR.

Upper Siang also recorded six cases, of which three were reported from the check gate, while three others are primary contacts.

Changlang reported three cases, of which two are from the APP and one is a labourer (see full bulletin).

On Sunday, 1,289 people were tested. As of 18 October, the state has recorded 13,403 cases of Covid-19 and 30 deaths. There are currently 2,824 active cases.