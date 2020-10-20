Employability enhancement prog launched

ITANAGAR, Oct 19: Labour & Employment Minister Tumke Bagra on Monday inaugurated the first-of-its-kind employability enhancement training course for non-engineering students of various colleges under Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) through videoconference.

As many as 170 students from JN College, Pasighat, Indira Gandhi College, Tezu, Dorjee Khandu Government College, Tawang, Donyi Polo Government College, Kamki, and Binny Yanga Government Women College, Lekhi, along with the principals and faculty members of the colleges attended the programme.

Labour & Employment Secretary Pranav Tayal informed that “the programme will not only impart employability skills but also provide an opportunity to the youth to participate in Tata Consultancy Services’ (TCS) placement programme.”

RGU Vice Chancellor Prof Saket Khushwaha, who also attended the videoconference, encouraged the youths to actively participate in the programme, saying the skills learnt in the programme would hold then in good stead.

Bagra in his address commended the joint efforts of the National Career Service (Model Career Centre, Itanagar), the labour & employment department, RGU, and the TCS for organizing the event, and suggested to the TCS to conduct more such programmes in the future, covering more colleges of the state.

The free-of-cost training course will be conducted by the TCS in association with the National Career Service and the labour & employment department, as part of the TCS’ CSR activity.

The programme will provide an opportunity to the students of Arunachal to learn important skills to compete in the job market. It will also focus on enhancing and improving the confidence level of the participants and harnessing their communication skills and analytical reasoning, with the idea of preparing the students for quality placement.

Among others, Labour Commissioner Ojing Darung, Joseph Sunil Nallapalli from the TCS, and the joint director of employment of the National Institute for Career Service, R Aswanikumar attended the videoconference. (DIPR)