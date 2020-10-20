Govt to initiate new recruitment process in health dept: Libang

BOMDILA, Oct 19: Health Minister Alo Libang informed that the state government will initiate a new recruitment process for doctors and other staff in the health department to address the lack of manpower in different hospitals across the state.

“To address the shortage of manpower, 120 doctors of different specializations have already been recruited through the APPSC recently,” Libang informed during his visit to the under-construction district hospital here in West Kameng district on Monday.

The minister, who has already visited most of the district hospitals in east Arunachal, is on a tour of west Arunachal to take stock of the Covid-19 situation and to ensure that health facilities are reaching all the districts.

DMO Dr Dondu Wange informed the minister that the district hospital currently has only three specialists – a pathologist, a gynaecologist and a surgeon.

“The hospital needs at least one anaesthesiologist, three GDMOs and two lab technicians,” he said.

The DMO also expressed concern over the shortage of ambulances in the hospital.

“We have only two ambulances. One is engaged for Covid duty and the other is for general duty. We require at least two more ambulances,” he said.

Libang also visited the Bhalukpong CHC with local MLA Kumsi Sidisow and interacted with the staff and health officials regarding various requirements.

Earlier, Libang convened a meeting with DC Karma Lekhi, Bomdila ADC Sang Khandu and officials of the departments of social justice empowerment & tribal affairs and women & child welfare.

During the meeting, the members expressed concern over the defunct anganwadi centres in the district and the shortage of staff in the SJETA in West Kameng.