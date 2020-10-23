Bharti Gas opens dealership in Ruksin

Correspondent

RUKSIN, Oct 22: Bharti Gas Company (BGC) opened its authorized LPG dealership here in East Siang district on Thursday. Last month, the BGC had opened an LPG sub-dealership here.

Inaugurating the LPG outlet, named M/s Mido Gas Agency, Ruksin ADC Tajing Jonnom said that the LPG dealer would fulfill the demand of the rural people who are inspired by smokeless cooking.

He suggested to the proprietor of the gas agency to treat customers in a gentle manner in order to develop the business.

The first customer of Bharti Gas dealer, Devish Panyang, of Ngorlung village, received his LPG cylinder with a gas stove from the ADC on the occasion.

The dealership, under the umbrella of Guwahati (Assam)-based M/s Shristi LPG Bottling Plant Pvt Ltd, has been allotted to young entrepreneur Anu Panyang, who has a master’s degree in technology in civil engineering.

Eminent citizens, including former Ruksin ZPM Tonggeng Panyang, public leaders Tamat Jerang and Arong Perme, and Ruksin Chamber of Commerce president Sanjay Tiwari attended the launch function.