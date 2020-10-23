Trg on village water security plan held

SANGDUPOTA, Oct 22: The state climate cell of the environment & forests department conducted a training programme on village water security plan at Moin and Rillo villages in Sangdupota circle of Papum Pare district on Thursday.

Several resource persons, including the GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment’s environment scientist MS Lodhi, Guwahati IIT Associate Professor Dr Suresh A Kartha, the state’s Soil & Water Conservation Director Joram Puppa, Soil Conservation Officer Nido D Pubyang and National Adaptation Fund for Climate Change’s project scientist Dr Yumnam Johnson delivered lectures on the need to rejuvenate and recharge springs and create ‘para-hydrogeologist parataxonomy’ to the villagers during the training programme.

The resource persons also inspected the recharging interventions being carried out in Rillo and Moin.

The training was organized under the NAFCC’s capacity-building project titled ‘Papum Poma river conservation and rejuvenation of its springs’. It was coordinated by Environment & Climate Change Director D Dohu Robin and his team.