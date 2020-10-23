Punish those misusing funds

The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) on Thursday alleged that the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation & Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and the Itanagar smart city mission have been failures. The AAPSU made the startling claim that crores of money have been pumped in for beautification, modernization, basic infrastructure and IT development of the state capital. But not much has changed on the ground. This definitely looks like another scam in the making.

If indeed crores of money has been pumped in, where is the development? The Itanagar capital region still does not have a proper road and drains. The ICR performs poorly in every index, including in cleanliness and infrastructure. The officials of the Itanagar municipal corporation, the Itanagar smart city and the district administration are answerable. The state government should in fact constitute a fact-finding committee and probe the allegations levelled by the AAPSU. This is a very serious charge and deserves to be properly investigated. The people of the ICR have every right to know how the authorities spent the money under the AMRUT and the smart city mission. Every penny should be accounted for and audited. With the funds from the Centre drying up, there is a need to properly utilize whatever is available. For the development of the ICR, the money under AMRUT and the Itanagar smart city mission should be properly utilized. Those misusing the funds should be strictly punished.