Covid-19 death toll reaches 32

ITANAGAR, Oct 22: One more person has died, taking the total of Covid-19-related deaths in the state to 32.

The person, who had comorbidity, passed away at the dedicated Covid hospital in East Siang HQ Pasighat on Thursday, according to the health department bulletin. A retired jawan of the Arunachal Pradesh Police, he was from Deobeel in Assam.

Meanwhile, Lohit recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases with 43 of the total 165 fresh cases reported in the state on Thursday.

Forty-one are reported to be GREF personnel. Two other cases were reported from Tezu and one from Wakro. Wakro had reported 22 cases on Wednesday.

Lohit had reported the first case of Covid-19 in April and currently has 124 cases, which is the fourth highest in the state, after the Itanagar capital region’s (ICR) 1,262, followed by West Siang with 264 cases, and East Siang with 198 cases.

On Thursday, the ICR reported 32 cases. The cases were reported from the Ashok testing centre, the flu clinics at Heema Hospital, Niba Hospital and the TRIHMS, Frontier Diagnostic Pvt Lab, the Banderdewa check gate, the testing centre at the CCC in the zoo area, and the SQF in Lekhi.

East Siang reported 23 cases. Ten were reported from the flu clinic at BPGH in Pasighat, five from the flu clinic at the Rani PHC, while five are primary contacts of a positive case detected earlier. Three were reported from the Ruksin check gate.

Namsai reported 13 cases, West Siang 10, West Kameng eight, and Upper Siang six, while Tirap and Changlang reported five cases each. Pakke-Kessang and Longding reported four cases, while two cases each were reported from Tawang, Lower Dibang Valley, Siang and Papum Pare.

Lower Siang and Anjaw reported a case each.

Meanwhile, 208 people are reported to have recovered from the virus, of whom 47 are in Lohit, 44 are in the ICR, and 32 are in West Siang.