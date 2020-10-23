FFC on death of Desu Pertin Jerang, unborn twins submits report, notes lapses by pvt hospitals

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Oct 22: The health department’s seven-member fact-finding committee (FFC) which had been constituted to inquire into the death of Desu Pertin Jerang with her unborn twins at the TRIHMS has reportedly said that there are lapses in private hospitals in handling emergency cases and referral cases.

Jerang and her unborn twins had died on 28 September as she had to be shifted from one hospital to the other due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Desu was first taken to the RKMH and then to Heema Hospital in Itanagar, before being shifted to the TRIHMS. The family had claimed medical negligence.

After days of silence, the health department set up the FFC on 6 October, following public outrage.

The committee submitted its report on 16 October.

Sources in the health department disclosed that the committee has blamed lapses in private hospitals in handling emergency and referral cases.

They said the committee has also pointed out certain lapses on the part of Dr Posting Bayang, the consulting doctor of the dead woman. However, without implicating him directly, the committee has requested the Medical Council of India to decide.

The sources further revealed that the seven-member committee lashed out at the media for reckless reporting and suggested to the media to refrain from “irresponsible reporting on sensitive issues.”

The FFC was headed by TRIHMS Obstetrics & Gynaecology HoD Dr Prasanta Deka as the chairman, while MD (Medicine) CMS, TRIHMS Dr Hage Ambing was the co-chairman and DDMH (Health & FW) Dr Runi Tasung, senior gynaecologist Dr Bengia Mala, DDHS (PH) Dr Subu T Kampu, TRIHMS Matron Tungtung Jugli Taikam, and journalist Pradeep Kumar were its members.