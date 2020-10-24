Covid-19 claims one more life

ITANAGAR, Oct 23: A 55-year-old male from West Siang HQ Aalo has died of Covid-19. He had comorbidities and had been admitted to the DCHC on 19 October, according to the health department.

With his death, the total number of people who have lost their lives in Arunachal to the virus stands at 33.

Meanwhile, of the total 1,425 samples collected on Friday, 68 tested positive for Covid-19. Of the total positive cases, 14 are reported to be symptomatic.

The Itanagar capital region (ICR) recorded 18 cases, Lohit reported 11 cases, of whom 10 are prisoners from the district jail in Tezu while one is a GREF person.

West Kameng reported 10 cases, of whom eight are military personnel who tested positive at the military hospital in Dahung.

Upper Siang reported nine cases, of which seven were detected at the check gate while two are primary contacts of a positive case detected earlier (See bulletin ).

Meanwhile, 206 people are reported to have recovered from the virus. The ICR reported 82 recoveries, Lohit 42 and West Siang 24.