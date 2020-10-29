DA performs last rite of unclaimed Covid positive person

ITANAGAR, Oct 28: A team of the Itanagar capital region (ICR) district administration led by EAC Dakli Gara and LO to DC Sanjiv Chakraborty carried out the last rite of an unclaimed Covid-19 positive person who died on Tuesday.

The person was a convict and undergoing imprisonment at the district/ central jail in Jollang/ Jully. He got infected with Covid-19 and was hospitalised at the dedicated Covid hospital in Chimpu since 19 October and had succumbed to the virus on 27 October.

All necessary formalities, including magisterial inquest and postmortem were done before the funeral was carried out by the officials of the ICR administration.