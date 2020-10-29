AAPSU opposes cabinet decision for one director for school education

ITANAGAR, Oct 28: The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has strongly opposed the cabinet decision taken on 2 June last year for only one director for school education by merging the posts of the director of elementary education and the director of secondary education.

In a press statement, the AAPSU opined that the cabinet decision for one director “will adversely affect the whole education system in the state” with 3,316 schools, 10,540 regular teachers and 7,263 ISSE teachers and lakhs of students.

“The decision is not in the greater interest of the student community, the officials, staffs and education policy in the state,” the AAPSU said and added that the decision is also detrimental in giving opportunity to those dedicated officers.

The AAPSU stated that such a move “will create more confusion and problems in the department,” rather than easing the already bifurcated directors.

“The proposal was earlier placed on 10 August, 2018 which had attracted strong opposition against the move,” the apex student body said

and claimed that then education minister Honchun Ngandam on 17 February, 2019 had also expressed his opinion against such proposal for single director.