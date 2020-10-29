PWD EEs attribute delay in projects to irregular funding, staff shortage

RUPA, Oct 28: Executive engineers under the Public Works Department (PWD) in Tawang district attributed “irregularities in funding as well as shortage of technical staffers” for the delay in completion of projects.

They informed this during a review meeting of the PWD North-West Zone at the office of the superintending engineer of Rupa circle here in Tawang district recently.

During the meeting, the PWD highlighted the progress of various centrally-sponsored projects and state-sponsored schemes, such as the SADA and SIDF.

MLA and Advisor to the PWD minister, Phurpa Tsering assured that he would “try everything possible” from his end for the early completion of pending projects.

He also said that the PWD plays a significant role in the overall infrastructural growth of the state and “the tradition must be carried on.”

The chief engineer North-West Zone and all the executive engineers of Tawang and Rupa circles attended the meeting. (DIPRO)