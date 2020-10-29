Online competitions winners awarded

ROING, Oct 28: The winners of online ‘women role model’ and essay writing’, competitions which were held on International Girl Child Day on 11 October were awarded by the Lower Dibang Valley district administration in a function here on Wednesday.

Achoya Niwi Muili, Matu Bordoloi and Moina Megu Lego won the awards in the ‘women role model competition.’

The essay writing competition was held on the topic ‘Is Gandhi still relevant?’

In junior category, Salma Begum, Illa Menjo and Lokmi Pertin won the essay writing competition.

Sido Ripuk, Rahu Menjo and Bayyapu Shreyank won prizes in the senior category.

Deputy commissioner Mitali Namchoom gave away cash awards along with certificates to all the winners.

Namchoom said that the competitions had brought to the fore many stories of everyday women which inspire others and reminded the relevance of Gandhian principles even today.

She further highlighted the initiatives taken by the district administration and WCD department for women’s education and economic independence under ‘Beti Bhachao, Beti Padhao’ and other women-related programmes. (DIPRO)